Keeping it sustainable & stylish at LFW X FDCI

The third day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI witnessed collections from eminent designers who are also known to be champions of sustainable fashion. Sustainability has become fashion's newest revolution. Now, more than ever, terms like slow fashion, upcycle and ethical are in the spotlight.



Designer Rina Singh's label Eka is known for its ethical design philosophy, timeless textiles and comfort. Taking inspiration from the sublime countryside, her collection focused on free-flowing silhouettes, earthy tones and easy layering. In a conversation, she said, "Sustainability can be classified into three categories -- social, environmental and economical. When it comes to fashion, it's difficult to check all but the well-being of our artisans and weavers should be top priority." Some of the highlights of her collection were the oversized jackets, sheer dresses, merino checks, quilted coats for men and printing techniques such as shibori and hand block.

One of the most consistent names in fashion, designer-duo David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore showcased their eco-friendly collection created from recycled PET materials. Keeping the designs and silhouettes modern and everlasting, there were wrap skirts and dresses, belted trench coats, pants and tunics, and kimono-inspired jackets on display. Actress Dia Mirza, who is an anti-plastic advocate, made for the perfect muse dressed in a luxe abstract work kaftan.

Designer Gaurang Shah's latest collection is for the sari enthusiasts. Shah presented a curated line of 40 'jamdaani' saris created in different parts of the country such as Benares, Kashmir, Uppada, Paithan and Kota to name a few.

The day ended on a happy note with ample colours, prints and quirky separates on display. Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh's collection 'The Master's Word' for Satya Paul was a beautiful homage to Paul, who was better known as the King of prints. Most of the pieces from the collection -- dresses, trousers and shirts are made from fibres that are biodegradable. Popular faces Rahul Bose and Tripti Dimri walked for the designer.

Taapsee Pannu talks about fashion

At the ongoing LFW X FDCI event in Mumbai, there's a whole dose of fashion and celebrity glamour. Actress Taapsee Pannu walked for designer Gaurang Shah dressed in a traditional signature Gaurang Banarsi saree in shades of green and lavender. Here is the short chit-chat with the "Pink" actress.

Are you looking forward to on ground fashion events and the energy that comes with physical shows and appearances?

I'm looking forward to events returning to our lives, and definitely in fashion and particular. I am not someone who's really great with fashion and am particular about who I wear. I like certain kind of styles and collections or designers who resonate with my personality like Gaurang. But other than that, I'm looking forward to events returning in our life.

How does the outfit that has been chosen for you complement you and your personal style?

The colours help uplift my mood, but apart from that, it makes me feel very special, very beautiful because the saree is one of my favourite outfits to wear.

When it comes to the world of fashion, celebrity collaborations are replacing celebrity muses; your thoughts on this?

Yeah, why not I feel, a muse is about the brand, the designer, things they identify their collection with, having a muse is a normal thing.. so I find it you know, what the brand or the designer feels. It identifies their collection with, and, well, different art forms now having a muse is something which is seen as a normal thing. So, I find it a very good trend or a good thing to have muse for designer.

What is your take on sustainable fashion and how do you support it?

I have been trying to start using sustainable fabrics and trying to support sustainable fashion, and the fact that I can pick my outfits in the films I do, recently, I made sure in one of my films that my outfits are made of biodegradable sustainable fabric. So that is I think one place where I can really help, because so many clothes used in movies get wasted; eventually you can really reuse them and use environment-friendly fabric.

Tell us an experience in your life that you're waiting to have

I am waiting to have all the experiences. I've not lived my entire life. So I don't want to know those experiences beforehand. Otherwise, it kills the surprise.