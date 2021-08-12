Make The Most Of Your Height

Clothes in general are made to fit a taller frame. Being a tall girl is genuinely one of the best gifts you can have; it's what makes you unique, beautiful, and stand out in any crowd. If you are tall, all you need is the right attitude, posture and you can carry any outfit with confidence. However, when you're tall, finding the right clothes and styling them in a trendy way could be a challenge. Need a little help? We're at your service. Read on for outfit ideas and shop our stylish finds curated keeping tall girls in mind. So be sassy or smart, create a new and cute outfit for yourself every day.

Opt for maxi or midi dresses, skirts

Maxi dresses, maxi skirts and midi dresses are practically made for tall girls. When in doubt, go for longer pieces as they will highlight your features and gorgeous height.

Straight jeans are your best friend

Skinny jeans are a tall girl's best friend. Don't worry too much about length as much as the right fit. Slim-fit straight jeans can also offer a similar look, fit, and flattering style as skinny jeans.

Rock the jumpsuit

Maybe you think you're not a jumpsuit girl, but nobody rocks a jumpsuit better than a tall girl. If you're hesitant to try one on, then start by looking for one that is more understated in style. Look for something that is in a neutral colour and a simple style. Sidenote, this also applies to rompers.

High necklines

Especially if you are slender, a high neckline like high-cut blouses, turtlenecks, and halter styles are great because they will accentuate a long, swan-like neck!

Monochrome fashion

For a tall frame, unless you really want to feature your height, it's important to break up the look as much as possible! Do this with monochrome separates, by wearing something with cut-out detailing, or by adding a belt.