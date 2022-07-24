Meet Mamta Solanki, the actress and also phera queen

Mamta Solanki, an actor who has worked on various television shows and Bollywood films is a popular face in Hindi and Gujarati Film and Television Industry. Her Bollywood debut movie was "Loveratri" produced by Salman Khan Films starring Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma. Her television career began with the serial 'Suri- Lavshe Sapna ni Sawar' on Colors Gujarati.



Mamta's role was appreciated making her a household name. Being a trained singer, she has been singing at weddings and has been singing over in more than 300 weddings. She also owns a company named Swayam, which started as a wedding planner. Mamta's upcoming project is a Gujarati film produced under Drashya Production.

Her new show is also coming on Dangwal TV and will be bankrolled by Shoonya Square Productions under which successful shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega have been produced. The show is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on air in a couple of months. She also acted in a movie titled "A Thursday" recently.

Mamta, in an exclusive conversation with 'The Hans India' shares about her journey. Let's have a look into it.

Tell us about your journey so far.

I cannot describe my journey in words. It was amazing. I shared screen with many legendary actors and actresses. People supported me and made me Phera queen. Seriously, I'm blessed to be where I am now.

You have worked with many superstars. Who has been the best co-star so far?

It was a pleasure working with Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarniji, Neha Dhupia, Aayush Sharma, and Warina Hussain. I have learned a lot from them. I was surprised to see the dedication and hard work of Neha who was working in the eighth month of pregnancy. Also, I was very much impressed with the humbleness of Atul sir. They are pretty senior in the industry but straight forward and down-to-earth people and that has really motivated me a lot.

Which other film in the recent past caught your attention?

I would say it's 'Aarya,' seasons one and two. Sushmita is my favorite and she nailed it. And I surely would like to play such a nicely conceptualized and crafted character.

Are you planning to explore OTT?

You asked me about the movie and I said 'Aarya'. What else can establish the strength of the OTT platform! I definitely would like to play a decisive and challenging role.

What prompted you to take up as a Wedding Phera Singer?

Phera singing is very close to my heart. It has given me everything, money, blessings, and recognition. I really get emotional when families and the wedding couple personally appreciate my work and recommend it to prospectus clients. They have truly made me a Phera Queen

Which Bollywood actor/actress inspires you?

It's none other than our own Mohini, Radha, Ganga, Janki, Chandramukhi, Madhuri Dikshit Nene. I feel the 'Mein Madhuri Dikshit Banana Chahti Hu' movie was made for her diehard fans like me. And when it comes to a male actor, do you really find any name other than Bachchan? I am mesmerised by his dedication and would like to work with him without letting any age, health, or time barriers on my way to work. They both have made me believe that work is worship.

Tell us about your future projects.

As far as singing is concerned my future project in the pipeline is very interesting. This time the phera queen is coming up with the grand launch of a beautiful pre-wedding song "Saath Nibhana Hai" in the coming month on the audio-video platform. I am sure all my fans Khushi Khushi Mera Saath nibhayenge Soon I would appear on large screen again.