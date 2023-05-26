Mindful habits to live a more meaningful life

Are you curious about what sets successful people apart from the rest? Have you ever wondered how they manage to find purpose, meaning, and motivation in their lives?



Manish Behl, Mindfulness expert, Spiritual thinker, Motivational Speaker, and Author says, “The other day, my 17 years son asked me. Dad, I am not finding my purpose and motivation. I am not sure what I want to be when I grow up. Many of us go through this on a daily basis, feeling stuck in a job or profession, having lost passion for work and life, or not having the same drive as we used to have years ago. It’s no secret that we all want to live a meaningful and fulfilling life, one that’s more than just going through the motions. The good news is that you can learn how to achieve your goals and live a more meaningful life by adopting mindful habits practiced by most successful people.” He adds, “Mindfulness helps you find clarity and connection to your values, passions, and goals by being present in the moment. It can help you understand yourself and the world around you, giving you direction and purpose in life, ultimately leading to a more fulfilling existence.”

The Mindfulness expert shares amazing daily habits that can help one reach full potential and live a more meaningful life:

Make an early start: It may sound like a nightmare, but trust me, it’s worth it. Waking up early is a habit shared by almost all successful people. Personally, I love the morning energy as it helps me meditate, plan my goals, exercise, and make time for loved ones. Early risers are more productive, creative, and optimistic, with a positive attitude and sense of accomplishment. Wake up early and make the most of your day! “Don’t snooze your life away - seize the day with an early start and who knows, you might even become a morning person” - Manish Behl

Start with gratitude: Now that you’ve made the effort to wake up early, don’t just swing out of bed, start your day off with a positive mindset. Take a moment to reflect on three things you’re grateful for today. It could be something big or small, such as your health, your family, or a good cup of tea or coffee. This will help you cultivate a positive mindset and appreciate what you have. Gratitude connects us to a higher purpose and inspires us to share our joy and kindness with the world.

Set daily intentions: Setting intentions is like programming your inner compass toward what you want to achieve or how you want to show up in life. By setting daily intentions, you can bring more meaning and joy into your life while improving your well-being and productivity. Successful people set intentions every morning, such as “I will be productive and creative today” or “I will be kind and compassionate to everyone I meet”. You can use these daily intentions to start your day with purpose and focus.

Meditate: Meditation is a powerful tool to discover your true self and purpose. By meditating every day, you can quiet your mind, connect with your inner wisdom, and align with your values. Successful people meditate regularly to clear their thoughts and gain perspective on their challenges and opportunities.

Just one thing at a time: Multitasking is a common practice in our busy lives. It might seem like a good way to get more done in less time, but in reality, it erodes your productivity and happiness. According to studies, multitasking reduces efficiency and even damages our brain cells. It also makes you more stressed and less mindful. So try to focus on one task at a time and give it your full attention. You’ll be more efficient and effective.

Connect to your “WHY”: Your ‘why’ is the reason behind everything you do, and knowing it can keep you motivated and focused. Aligning your actions with your values can create a meaningful life that fulfills and inspires you. Before taking action, ask yourself ‘why’ to ensure you’re making the right decisions. Try this exercise: 1. Choose a goal. 2. Ask yourself ‘why’ you want it and write it down. 3. Repeat until you discover the core of your motivation

Mindful listening: Mindful listening is a powerful habit. It means paying undivided attention to others with curiosity and compassion. This habit can help you stay calm, and discover new insights, values, perspectives, and meaning. Try to build this habit of listening to others without interrupting or judging them

Joys of selfless acts: Selfless action means doing things for others without expecting anything in return. Selfless acts of kindness not only benefit others but also yourself. By giving without expectation, you can boost your happiness, and health, and discover your true calling. Make selflessness a daily habit for a more meaningful life.

Express yourself creatively: It’s not just for artists or musicians. Everyone can express their creative side in different ways. Write, draw, paint, sing, dance, cook, or do anything that sparks your imagination and brings you joy. This habit will help relieve stress, boost your mood, and help you discover new aspects and meanings of yourself.

Reflect on your day: This is the most important habit. At the end of the day, take some time to review what happened and how you felt about it. Review what went well, what didn’t, what you learned, enjoyed, and what needs improvement. Gain insight into yourself and your life.”

In reality, living a meaningful life is not as hard as it sounds; you just need to practice. These habits will help you focus on the present, appreciate the small things, and connect with yourself and others. Only you can make your life meaningful, so go ahead and live it! Start today and see how your life changes for the better.