Monica Chaudhary shares happiness for positive feedback on her work

Actress Monica Chaudhary best known for "Apharan" and "Salt City" is currently garnering accolades as Kinchi in her debut feature film "Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar" starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi. The movie is helmed by director Luv Ranjan, the film released on March 8th.



Talking about the kind of responses she getting she says, "I am receiving a lot of positive feedback about my work. People are sharing videos from the theatre where audiences are laughing at my jokes. It's an overwhelming experience, and I feel grateful for the validation it brings to me as an actor as my jokes landed well. I have been getting a lot of calls for quite some projects, so fingers crossed something amazing will happen soon!"

She further adds, "Everyone around me is extremely happy and celebrating. My father for the first time in his life has appreciated my work. He finally said "Beta Tum Achi Acting karti ho", so I'm happy that I got the validation from him because I've always tried my best to impress him. Getting this validation is a great deal for me as it gave me confidence to move forward with my career."

Giving insights about her character, she tells, "I'm essaying the character Kinchi. Kinchi is Dabbas wife played by Bassi and Tinni's (Shraddha Kapoor) best friend. Kinchi keeps scolding of these people and is very edgy. You will get see more shades of Kinchi when you watch the film, and she will make you giggle and laugh."

Describing her bond with Shraddha Kapoor she said, "First of all, I had a female crush on her because she is so beautiful. I was a bit nervous about how it's going to be, trying to build a bond. But towards the end of the schedule, I remember there was a bag full of gifts that somebody came and gave me. It was bag full of goodies and there was a hand written note from Shraddha for me. I knew at that moment that this film is going to be amazing. I really thanked God that day for making me a part of this team and giving this opportunity."

Praising her co actor Ranbir Kapoor, Monica shares,"I'm such a huge fan of his work and all of a sudden he is my co-actor. I didn't know how to behave or act but honestly once I was on set this question didn't even come to my mind. Because I never felt I'm a new comer or outsider and they are already stars. Of course, I had that respect that they are my seniors but it was so comfortable. But having said that he would constantly make sure if I'm missing or forgetting something like camera angles, he would whisper in my ears like face there or look there."

Spilling beans in her journey as an outsider she shares,"For every outsider who comes to Mumbai, the first few days can be tough because the city is very fast-paced compared to Delhi, where I was brought up. So it took me some time to settle and I also faced many rejections. I read somewhere that an actor faces more rejections in a year than an average human being would throughout his lifetime. This happens for sure, and I've also gone through phases of rejection and replacement which were very disheartening. So yes, that's very heart-breaking because it creates self doubt and questions your talent. I feel that after all the hardship, heartbreak, and struggle I've faced in my career so far, it's brought me closer to my dream. The city where I live is difficult at times, but it's also very accepting of new comers. The industry has always been welcoming of new actors and; this wonderful experience with Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Bassi and Luv sir who were extremely humble and welcoming during the making of this film has made it all the more magical for me."