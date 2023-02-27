Nawabigharara to look elegant for your wedding day

A bridal nawabigharara is the perfect choice for a traditional and elegant look on your wedding day. It is a long, flowing garment that is traditionally made of silk or cotton and is decorated with intricate embroidery, sequins, and beading. The gharara features a fitted bodice, a full skirt, and flared trousers that emphasise the silhouette of the bride. It is usually worn with a dupatta, a long scarf that is draped across the shoulders.

This look is perfect for a traditional Indian wedding ceremony. Aaliya Deeba, founder of Ideebs London, a Couture Label, says, "Nawab is a traditional symbol of royalty and nobility. The woman who is wearing it carries a certain dignity, pride, and charisma with her wherever she goes. She is always preceded by her groom or suitor, who brings with him all the trappings and luxuries of wealth and power to make her feel secure, protected, and safe in the presence of all strangers. The nawabigharara will add a touch of elegance and prestige to your wedding day." Aaliya shares few tips.



Choose a fabric that will flatter your figure. Traditional ghararas are usually made of lightweight, breathable fabrics like silk or cotton. Choose a color that complements your complexion and flatters your body shape. For example, if you have a fair complexion, you may want to choose a gharara in a light ivory or cream color. If you have a fuller figure, opt for a gharara in a darker shade to create a slimming effect. If you want to create a nawabigharara look for your wedding day then you should choose a beautiful, lightweight fabric with intricate embroidery and delicate sequins. Pick a vibrant colour like purple, gold or red to stand out.

Opt for an embroidered gharara to add a touch of opulence to your look. Look for intricate designs and embellishments that will add a luxurious feel to your bridal ensemble. When it comes to looking elegant on your wedding day, there is no better choice than a bridal nawabigharara. Opt for an embroidered gharara to add a touch of opulence to your look. Look for intricate designs and embellishments that will add a luxurious feel to your bridal ensemble. If you really want to make a statement, go for a gharara with heavy embroidery and sequins. Pair it with a simple dupatta and you are sure to look like royalty on your big day!

Consider adding a dupatta to your look. A dupatta is a long scarf that is worn with a gharara. It adds an extra layer of sophistication to your bridal look and can be draped across the shoulders or around the waist. Draping a dupatta over your shoulders and head will add elegance to your look. According to the fashion experts, this accessory is one of the most important pieces in a woman's wardrobe which can elevate her look with its silky touch and soft texture.

Match your gharara with a matching blouse that is adorned with stones or zari work- Brides are very particular about their dresses and accessories as they want to look elegant and beautiful on their wedding day. This stunning collection is bridal nawabigharara that is adorned with stones, zari work and other embellishments. The gharara saree will go perfectly with a matching blouse that adds to its elegance.