Ongole poet receives International recognition

Dr K Saroja Devi, a professor of English at Rise Krishna Sai Prakasam Group of Institutions, Ongole, got a distinct Honour by Cultural wing, government of Uruguay, South America (APUCNI) on the occasion of the Liberation day of Uruguay on April 19.



Dr Saroja Devi is a professor, writer, poet and soft skills trainer to the youth in Ongole. She has a prolonged career of 21 years in teaching of English and 15 year's of experience as a writer and poet. Saroja Devi's poem titled 'Freedom for Universal Tolerance", has been translated into Spanish by Maria Vila, President of the Uruguay's Academia Popular Uruguay Cultural National International locally known as (APUCNI). The award presentation online was aired on Radio and Television in Uruguay on April 19.

Uruguay was liberated from Spain on April 19, 1825 and the country celebrated independence in a grand manner. The Uruguay cultural department has chosen another poet from Andhra Pradesh for the presentation of certificate of appreciation on behalf of APUCNI.

The Uruguay authorities have chosen poets from 33 countries of four continents worldwide for the presentation of the Certificate of Appreciation. The people of Ongole particularly those associated with Literature and teaching profession felt proud on the achievement of poet, Dr K. Saroja devi.

She is well known among the teaching profession and poets in Ongole. She was awarded Ph.D. in English from Sri Padmavati Mahila University, Tirupati for her research work on Ethical Intimations in the select Inter War American Fiction. During her prolonged career of 21 years in teaching, she helped many students develop the linguistic skills particularly the communication skills and soft skills. She is well known as a columnist in English papers and other magazines too. Dr Saroja Devi loves to convey her voice on Ethics, moral perspectives, communication aspects and personality traits. She is a life member of Indian Society of Authors and an editorial board member of IJMRAP journal.

She was also awarded Sahitya Sri by Kafla International and Best teacher award by Jyothi Rao Bai Poole Society. Her outstanding achievement was she was one of the four Indians invited for presenting research paper at 42 IATEFL International Conference, Exeter University, United Kingdom in 2008 and was invited for presenting Poetry at SAARC Festival of Literature in 2009 at Grand Hotel, Agra. She is a resource person for Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institute, Bapatla, A.P.

Responding on receiving the letter of appreciation from Uruguay, she said that she was delighted to receive the award and felt it was a memorable event in her life. Due to Corona pandemic, the Uruguay government presented the awards to the poets worldwide online. Dr Saroja Devi too received online and made Ongole poets proud with her achievement. She can be reached at sarojasudheer@gmail.com.