Perfect Iftari recipes for diabetic patients

Imagine the smell of freshly baked bread, the sizzle of spiced meats on the grill, and the sight of vibrant colors and flavors bursting from every dish. That is what Iftar is all about. However, the festival of Ramadan is more than just the food. It's a time for spiritual growth, for reconnecting with one's faith, and for showing compassion and generosity to others. It is also a time where you fast for 30 days from sunrise to sunset, to abstain from food, drink, and instead, focus on your inner self.



While auspicious of Ramadan is ongoing and 'Iftari' preparations on the mind, it becomes important to consider how to best help people with diabetes and their caregivers to celebrate the festival to its fullest. Navigating one's fast can be tricky – it involves a drastic change in routine and lifestyle, which can make it difficult for people to keep their glucose levels in range throughout the day. Therefore, consulting your doctor before fasting can be extremely helpful to understand any risks and have a plan ready to manage your diabetes in the best possible way.

Makhana Kheer Recipe

Ingrediants

• Makhana + 1/2 cup cashews

• 2 tsp ghee

• rock salt

• 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

• 3 cups milk

• Sugar to taste

• Dry fruits

(cut into pieces)

Procedure

• Place a pan on medium heat and add a small amount of ghee.

• Once the ghee has melted, add nuts and cashews to the pan.

• Roast the nuts and cashews for a few minutes until they turn slightly brown.

• Sprinkle some rock salt on the roasted nuts and cashews, and mix well.

• Remove the pan from the heat and let it cool down.

• Once cooled, take 3/4th of the roasted nuts and cashews and grind them in a blender.

• Add some cardamom powder to the blender, along with makhana and cashews, and blend them all together.

• Take another deep pan and add 2 to 3 cups of milk.

• Place the pan on medium heat and let the milk come to a boil.

• Once the milk has boiled, add sugar-free sugar(optional) or just add jaggery powder in low flame to it and mix well.

• Add the makhana mixture to the pan and stir well.

• Add the remaining roasted nuts and cashews to the pan and mix well.

• Stir the mixture continuously until it thickens to the desired consistency.

• Once the kheer has thickened, remove the pan from the heat.

• Garnish the kheer with chopped dry fruits.

• Serve the kheer hot or cold, as per your preference.

Barley Kheer

Ingredients

• 1 cups Barley-

• Sugar - ½ cup

• 1 cup Milk - 1 cup

• ½ teaspoon Cardamom powder

• Dry Fruits - Dry fruits (cut into pieces)

Procedure

Step1

• Take barley and soak it in water a day in advance.

• The next day, put the soaked barley and two cups of water in a cooker.

• Close the lid of the cooker and let it whistle.

• After the pressure is released, take out the cooked barley in a vessel.

Step 2

• Take a vessel and add milk to it.

• Place the vessel on medium heat and let the milk come to a boil.

• Once the milk boils, add the cooked barley to the milk and mix well.

• Cook the mixture for some time.

• After some time, add cardamom powder and jaggery powder or suger free sugar to the mixture and mix well.

• Cook the mixture until it thickens to the desired consistency.

Step 3

• Once the kheer has thickened, turn off the heat.

• Add dry fruits to the kheer and mix well.

• The barley kheer is now ready to serve.