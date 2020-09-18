Plus size fashion still a struggle

Beepsa Biswas, a fashion blogger and photographer based in Kolkata through one of her blogs in collaboration with Lastinch in 2017 on 'plus size v/s maternity wear' explained the differences between what you mean by plus size, why maternity sizes is not a plus size clothing and how for buying a plus size dress most of the time one has to go to the Maternity wear section. Beepsa started writing blogs in 2016 and posted them on her website 'beepsabiswas.com'.



She shares, " I have been doing blogging for the past 6 years now. My first inspiration that happened to me was when I started searching for clothes, lingerie online. It was not always available in my size. And while I was doing it, I came across a few women who inspired me."

With more plus size fashion promotions, they would promote a certain kind of body which is plus sized but also very well shaped.

Sharing about the same, Beepsa says, "I don't feel that there is much talk or promotion about plus sized fashion. The way it could have been promoted we have not reached that level of promotion. There are plus sized magazines that photoshop and put out models whose skin looks great. The fact that we need right now are to see more posts on body activism for all kinds of sizes. Not every model or influencer should have the same size. having said that plus sized should not only be one kind of size. Even top designer brands don't make enough clothing options plus size."

Online shopping for plus size

Online Shopping especially in India can be a really frustrating job because plus size brands in India don't make clothes for all kinds of tastes and styles. There is a very certain kind of cloth that they make.

She says, "There isn't a lot of variation in the clothes which is something that I'm still looking for in brands and sad to say that it's still missing. While shopping online, we barely get our size for the clothes we like."

Sustainable fashion

"My grand mom is way more sustainable than I am. The more sustainable clothing that we can use, the better it is. I think sustainable fashion could be helpful in the plus size industry the same as it would be helpful in any other industry. Now even if I can afford clothes unlike when I started blogging, I don't buy them and want to focus more on clothes that I would want to wear in the long run. I guess the tide changes and the times change and your beliefs and ideas also change with time," she adds.

Ignore the negativity

If it is someone near to you like a family member or a friend, probably you could explain to them the fact that this is your body. Most people feel that anybody who is plus size is unhappy.

"You cannot stop bullies. Till date, I have people coming to me and saying that you should consider losing weight and they have no idea about what I'm doing to keep my body healthy. The best way to deal with it is to ignore people who say this and go on with your life. Be happy and confident in your own skin and take pride in your own body so that is the way to go forward with it," ends Beepsa.