Rain-proof makeup in monsoon

Summer's sweltering heat may be gone, but the humidity is here to stay.

With the advent of the monsoon, the humidity will be at its peak and that will lead to sweating and dripping of makeup.

While rainy days are fun and romantic if you stay in, heat, humidity, and rain; all put together can be pretty disastrous if you have to step out, especially for a date night or a special occasion.

Monsoon and makeup traditionally never went hand in hand and it has always been really difficult to maintain your look. The rainy season brings patchy foundation, dripping mascara, smudging lip colour, and unmanageable hair. Monsoon may be the worst season for makeup lovers. Dealing with melting makeup is certainly a big task during monsoons, While it may not be the wisest idea to step out with layers of make-up and succumbing to nature's tantrums, going completely barefaced isn't an option either. So, what do you do?

Waterproof make-up products may be more suitable. They contain ingredients like fats, waxes, and silicon, which do not allow the make-up to get wet and become runny.

A powder-based foundation will last longer in the humid weather. Also, using a primer is very essential before applying the makeup, the reason being that it acts as a barrier between your skin and the makeup. This is the most essential step for prepping up your skin and holding the makeup for a longer time

If you can get hold of a light-textured primer, it would be good for the monsoons. It would help to absorb oil and sweat and thus help the foundation last longer.During the monsoons, a powder or gel primer may be better.

Stay away from heavy foundations. Or, leave out foundation and go for compact powder. Compact powder is pressed powder and lasts longer than loose powder. Also, they reduce the oily look. Compact powders are also ideal for touching up. Carry wet tissues and compact powder in your handbag, to refresh both skin and make-up.

If you want to apply foundation, apply an astringent lotion first, using cotton wool. After a few minutes, wrap an ice cube in a clean cloth and apply it on the skin, for a few seconds at a time. This also helps to close the pores. Try cold compress with chilled rose water. It closes the pores, refreshes the skin, and adds a glow. Go for a water-based foundation, adding a drop or two of water for a lighter coverage.

The trend is towards the natural look, with less blush-on. A faint flush would be suitable.Powder blushers are easier to apply and are best for humid weather. Apply on the cheekbones and slightly below it. You can use your fingertips to dot the area with a blusher. Then, blend with the brush, outwards and slightly upwards, making sure there are no harsh lines or a blotchy effect.

Using waterproof eye makeup basics (liner, kohl, and mascara) are recommended in rainy weather to save your makeup from dripping away.

First apply a light shadow over the eyelid and a dark one in the crease of the eyes. Light grey on the eyelid would look glamorous. Apply a line of black waterproof eyeliner close to the lashes on the upper lid. Extend the liner outwards and slightly upwards, beyond the outer corner of the eyes. For the lower lid, apply liner as close to the lower lashes as possible, but start from the middle of the lower eyelid and take the line towards the outer eyes. Apply waterproof mascara, in two coats, waiting for a few minutes after applying the first coat. Use brow gel for your brows to give it the best look. Also, try using brown waterproof mascara for your eyebrows.

Gloss and cream lipstick should not be used as they would bleed in the humid weather,

For the lips, frosted sheen, or glimmer would be good, instead of too much gloss. Opt for soft mattes, pink shades, or soft browns instead of the bold and bright reds. Go for earthy colours. Keep your lipsticks in the fridge during the monsoons.

Tips to make your make-up last longer:



• For oily skin, the use of an astringent lotion before foundation or the powder will help make-up last. After applying astringent lotion, wait for a few minutes, and then apply foundation.

• When you apply powder, press the powder all over the face and neck, with a slightly damp sponge. This helps it to set and last longer.



• Compact powder, rather than loose powder lasts longer and provides a smooth finish. Carry powder compact to touch up make-up.Blot the make-up with tissue. Liquid eyeliners last longer than eye pencils.

• Applying foundation on the lips before helps lipstick last longer.

• Make-up is all about enhancing your features. Since humidity is at its peak, keep it minimal and use a lightweight foundation or powder-based foundation as it lasts longer in humid weather.

• It's best when it's neither too much nor too little. The right kind of shades matter. Less is more, that's the beauty of makeup.