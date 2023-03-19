Recycling outdated jewellery to create new collections

Now since thinking about gold is a significant deal for the average person, and celebrations and events are two such things that we can't ignore, which made Supraja think about curated jewellery which made her to concentrate on one-gram gold and her own collection and concept made her to hire ten housewives to support her business.

The 36-year-old had an epiphany about how much women adore jewellery and clothing, and this inspired her to launch the Aditi lines. They imposupply collection to all regions of India. Statement jewellery crafted with oxidised, fusion, handmade, south and north Indian, CZ, AD, and Matt stones are their area of expertise. " I have made sure the client cannot go with disappointment when they step in, we made sure to grab the collection from different parts of India."

"I'm following the trend and make sure to come up with different concepts which would give my clients a new look, I have been doing this since 2019 and the response is overwhelming which made me start an online store too. Now I'm so happy to say that my collection reaches to different parts of the globe," says Supraja who did her B-Tech from Shadan college.

Most of the women don't feel like wearing the same jewellery again which made Supraja think, "I take the previous jewellery and redesign them according to their choice, recycling the old collection will save their money and also help the environment." Supraja who believed in women empowerment made sure to take housewives for the business. "I believe that employment makes the economy better and most of the housewives find it difficult to work after having kids and some don't have proper education. I started targeting those women for my business. This would help them to earn money and at the same time learn a new art which would make them independent."

Supraja worked for film stars like Radha, Sadha and also a couple of Television hosts.