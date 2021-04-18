Renu Desai: Theatre has its own beaUty

There is no doubt that Renu Desai is one talented lady. The renowned actress turned filmmaker is quite excited to be back to Telugu television with Zee Telugu's reality show 'Drama Juniors- The Next Superstar'. The eminent actress – TV personality talking about her childhood memories and much more



According to Renu, Laughter is not a weapon, it is a medicine in one's life. Sharing about at a time when people are surviving from pandemic, what made her say yes to 'Drama Juniors', she shares, "The show conceptualized before Covid and we saw cases subsiding in December but by the time we reach March we saw once again cases being increased. The reason I said yes because with vaccinations around I got some hope."

Recalling one of her childhood performances, Renu shares that at the time of Ganesh Chaturthi, she used to participate and remember how they used to do rehearsals for one month and practice all those lengthy dialogues.

She adds, "Seeing kids on the stage triggers beautiful memories of my childhood. One such moment is where I did a role, and I was playing father of a boy. It's a play where I performed with my friends and we all were between 9-11 years. The play name is 'Chintu is not well'. Chintu character is played by a girl. So, the story is Chintu doesn't want to go to school so he acts as if he is not well. At one point the girl who is playing the role of Chintu should run on the stage and her pants are slipping off. She is holding the pants while running hither and thither. We all had to control our laughter and continue with the act. That's very strong memory I still have."

During the lockdown days, Renu started doing lot of time lapse videos which she was not doing earlier of clouds. Sharing about what does a character need to make a part interesting for her to make a comeback into acting, she shares, "It has to something substantial. Over and above, the production, direction and the role should fall in its place for me to put make up on my face once again."

She further adds that Pune has extremely strong theatre culture. In fact, plays work over their than films. Theatre has its own beauty. It is right Infront of your eyes and it's raw.

"I feel theatre is an extremely essential art that should be encouraged and not let to die out. I always say this to the kids in general also that you have one childhood. Therefore, don't lose it. Enjoy your childhood and simultaneously partake in the activities you like whether it is acting, swimming, or dancing. Don't be too much focused into work and miss the childhood," ends the former model and actress.