Rhiti to make her debut with ‘Chale Aao’

Musician Palaash Muchhal launches a new talent, Rhiti, with his upcoming track titled "Chale Aao" featuring Nandish Singh Sandhu and Charlie Chauhan, under his music label 'Pal Music'. Born in Banaras, the young vocalist Rhiti has been brought up in Mumbai. Having been trained in Indian Classical Music, she aspired to become a singer right since her childhood.



Rhiti shares, "I was trained under the guidance of Guru Shrimati Mona Sinha Verma. I remember when I was of three or four years of age, my mother would make me do riyaaz on the harmonium along with her. It was the very core of my upbringing and I have never known anything else."

19-year-old Rhiti's musical prowess was discovered by Palaash on Instagram. 'Pal Music', which is dedicated to providing a platform for fresh talent from across the country, zeroed down on her for "Chale Aao", a love ballad.

Talking about the same, she shares, "Palaash sir found me on Instagram and liked my voice. It was the best day when he offered the song. I am absolutely grateful to him for everything. The experience was way too insane but in a good way. It felt like my life fell into place. Music is the only passion I've ever had, reason I've ever known and is the only force that drives me forward."

"Chale Aao" is based on a heart-wrenching love story and revolves around a young girl reminiscing about her lost love. The track is themed on, 'Sometimes all you need is a second chance' in love. The romantic number features actors, Nandish Singh Sandhu and Charlie Chauhan. The romantic number is composed by Palaash, who has also conceptualised and directed the music video. The Hindi-English lyrics of the track are penned by Palaash and Anmol Malik. "Chale Aao" will be unveiled on Dussehra on October 25.

"The biggest challenge I faced was proving to myself, and my family that I can do this. That I can wake up every day, with nothing but music by my side, the uncertainty and the risk of failure and still go ahead with it. For me, this is all I care about. It was easy because there's nothing else I would do, no matter if the benefit or money surpass what I'm getting from music," concludes Rhiti.