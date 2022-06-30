Sanya Malhotra opens up on working with Rajkummar Rao in 'HIT: The First Case'

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in 'HIT: The First Case'.

Sharing her experience of working with her co-star and collaborating with director Sailesh Kolanu, Sanya said: "I was really excited when I got to know that I would be part of HIT. I joined the sets when Raj and other actors had already shot a big chunk of the film. But it just did not feel like I am entering a set mid-way. Raj on the sets and Raj in front of the camera are two different personalities." "Of course, it depends on the mood of the character and the mood of the scene that he is in. In that way, he is very passionate and very professional. Our energies matched on the sets from day one. It was a great experience working with Raj, the director and the entire team. I am really looking forward to seeing the audience take on this thrilling journey of our film," she added.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, 'HIT: The First Case' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore. The film hits the screens on July 15.