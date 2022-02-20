Shilpa Shetty discusses traditional Ayurvedic skincare recipes

India's rich cultural heritage especially around wellness and spirituality is not hidden from the world. Two of our Vedas have given life to sciences which are now seeing more than ever relevance & are being adopted globally. Rigveda gave birth to Yoga and Atharva Veda to Ayurveda, both of these being represented as a way of life than just processes or products.



Our culture has always believed that a balanced life is a key to satisfaction and happiness. Millennials lately have been experiencing a hectic imbalanced lifestyle that eventually takes a toll on their physical and mental health. Hence, it is imperative to prioritize and focus on what is important in their lives and restore balance as otherwise, it starts reflecting on one's external features, too, like skin discolouration, hair fall, early ageing, and more.

Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, and The Derma Co., and the fastest-growing House of Brands for personal care, launches a new skincare brand - AYUGA, a brand crafted with the perfect balance of traditional, authentic & honest ayurvedic recipes and face yoga rituals for modern millennial skincare.

Commenting on the brand launch, Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, "I strongly believe in the ancient sciences and have incorporated a lot of the recipes and rituals in my life and have benefited from it. When I heard about Ayuga and the ideology behind the brand, it immediately resonated with me. The thought of using traditional Ayurveda recipes and creating modern formats of skincare like serums and gels, without compromising on the authenticity of the ingredients is unique. I am sure the consumers would love the brand and its products; hence I urge them to restore balance in their lives through Ayuga recipes and rituals."

Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer said, "Ayuga stands for the marriage of rituals of yoga and recipes of Ayurveda to deliver true secrets of skin, hair, and health to the world. We partnered with Ayurveda and Face Yoga experts to consult on the product line and face yoga rituals and reimagined them in modern formats for millennials for maximum efficacy. Our products are all inspired by Ayurveda formulations which have been existing for thousands of years and have been perfected by our Vaidyas. Our application rituals are perfected by Yogi's strong understanding of the science of yoga and its ability to open and tighten skin pores where and when required. A combination of these leads to correct absorption and impact of the product leading to a multiplier effect on your body. Partnering with Shilpa Shetty Kundra for Ayuga extended the brand's thought of restoring balance in life. We are confident that the partnership with Shilpa will help propagate our brand proposition across millennials."