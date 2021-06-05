Spreading love through healthy baking

Baking her first ever cake for her mom's birthday and now baking for the Bollywood, Juhi, a 30-year-old has become the favourite of the actors when it comes to yumilicious desserts.



Juhi, a celebrity baker and also the founder of The Bitter Binge is based in Mumbai who started baking around three and a half years ago.

Sharing about her journey she says, "I'm a self-taught baker and very passionate about my work. For me, spreading love and joy through my work is my biggest goal. Baking happened quite out of the blue. I had actually never taken keen interest in baking but once the bug it, there was no turning back. Celebrity baker is something people have started calling me a lot in the last year, maybe it's because there's been a lot of a buzz on social media baking makes me happy, just a baker or celebrity baker."

The first cake that she baked was for her mothers birthday and keeping in mind her grandfathers dietary restrictions, she baked a healthy cake.

Coming from an absolute never entered the kitchen background, she used to have quite a few baking fails as well. However, she shares thather journey has been very smooth.

"My first ever celebrity client was Yasmin Karachiwala. She's, my cheerleader. She's nurtured me and my brand as her own.

A lot of credit in the better binges success today goes to her belief in me and my products," adds the baker.

Her celebrity client list includes Yasmin karachiwala, Esha Deol, Sophie Chaudhary, JanhviKapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar

"Home bakers especially women have been growing. Especially quite a few quarantine bakers on the block. Good to have a great baking community.Pandemic has been a blessing in disguise.More and more people have wanted to spread the joy during these tough times and nothing better than desserts. Today, 99% of my clients are on a gluten-free diet, hence we've incorporated it in baking as well. It's easy on your gut. I believe that why eat white poisonous sugar when you can have mineral rich raw sugars," she shares.

Juhi further shares the recipe of a healthy cake

Chocolate Zucchini Cake

Ingredients

3/4 cup Jowar/buckwheat flour

1/4 cup jaggery/coconut sugar

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp cinnamon powder

A pinch of salt

1/2 cup thick yogurt

1/4 cup oil

2 Tbsp milk

Vanilla extract

1 grated zucchini

Nuts of choice.

Procedure



Sift all the dry ingredients and set aside.In a separate bowl whisk the oil, vanilla, yogurt and milk.Add the wet mix to the sifted dry ingredients.

Cut and fold to form a very thick batter.Add the grated zucchini. Make sure not to squeeze the water out from the grated zucchini as this is what will give the cake all the moisture.Finally add the nuts to prefer and bake in a loaf tin for 30 minutes at 160 degree Celsius.