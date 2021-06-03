"School Out!" a terrified client exclaimed through the phone. This pandemic, with online school at home, I'm sure like her, a lot of you mothers are at your wits end, with kids constantly craving for junk snacks. Before you give into these tantrums, remember that such food lowers immunity and puts your child at risk to a host of infections. Stock-up your pantry with hassle free snacks and safeguard your child's health.

Fruits

Chop up some seasonal fruits and keep aside for your little one to chomp on. These provide flavour as well as a heap of immune boosting mineral and vitamins. The mighty mango is my all-time favourite, but there are also Jamuns, lychees and Ice-apples to choose from.

Smoothies

Artificially flavoured drinks have become synonymous with summer and it s time we change that trend. Opt for equally delicious and fibre rich smoothies. You can be creative and add on the fruits of your choice. My favourite is blending seasonal peach and banana, with water or ice. It's just "Yum!"

Peanuts

My preferred nut is the humble peanut which also makes for a great protein packed nibbling, it has gram to gram more protein than an egg. Armed with brain boosting healthy fats, these taste delicious-roasted or boiled.

Sandwich

Here is another easy snack that can be made in a jiffy. Construct your sandwich with fibre rich, satiating wholegrain bread. Ensure you load it up with coriander chutney and sliced vegetables of your choice. Add coconut to the chutney or butter your bread well to ensure your child has a wholesome snack.

Bhel

A salty, tangy puffed rice mix is the call of the season. Add on tomato, onions, coriander chutney and lemon to make a savoury delight. This dish is both electrolyte and anti-oxidant boosting.

Aloo chaat

Here is another delicious yet healthy treat to soothe your child's taste buds. All you require is boiled potato, onions, green chillies, crushed peanuts, salt and lemon. It provides a host mineral and will keep your child full for longer.

Coconut

Have it tender, dry or toasted; it is nutritious in all forms. Let your children chew on a few pieces daily, to get in their quota of healthy fats.

Mixed seeds

Full of immune protective zinc and magnesium, seed mixes are a must-have. They also provide iron through flax seeds and calcium through sesame seeds.

Crudites

I loved snacking on cucumber crudites as a child. I would dress them with lemon juice and salt and enjoy this refreshing vegetable. Serve green chutney as a dipping sauce and your kids will love it too. Do not let poor snack choices which strip your child's immunity. Smart choices made now, will build their foundation for the future.