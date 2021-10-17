Style a scarf as you wish

The most versatile accessory, scarves have been in style for over millennia. There are limitless ways to wear a scarf, which makes it a classic piece of fashion.



"Legend has it Grace Kelly wore a silk scarf as a sling for her arm when she hurt herself in a yacht accident," tells Vatsala Holani, co-founder of Carte Blanche, an Indian design studio specializing in silk accessories. "It's an example of how a beautiful and enduring wrap is always the most functional piece in the modern wardrobe."

We round up unusual ways to style a scarf that will power up your accessory game.

Bag it up: Need a new bag without the investment? Tie the 4 corners of your square into knots, then tie each corner to its opposite end, to make a quick tote for yourself.

Hairstyle savior: Nothing saves a bad hair day faster than a silk scarf. Whether as a ponytail tie, hairband or knotted through your buns and braids, the silk will keep your hair frizz-free, while making a style statement.

Flirty Skirty: Whether it's a beach wrap or an evening skirt, scarves can create the look. A sarong tuck is perfect for resort wear while tying the corners of your scarf at the waist at the front and then the back, will create the perfect tulip shape for an outing.

Summery blouse: There are multiple ways to wear scarves as tops, but our favourite is the simple halter neck. It just screams summer," explains Vatsala. Scarf tops have been a favourite look on the runways and beaches this season, and they are here to stay.

Belting it out: Cinching your waist with a scarf tied as a belt can instantly amp up the style quotient of a plain outfit. Denim, cotton dresses and evening wear can all benefit from the extra spice of print and glamour that a scarf exudes.

Sleek wrap: A demure shoulder wrap may still be the chicest way to accessorize slip dresses and strapless blouses. For winter, ditch chunky mufflers and cardigans, and slide into a slinky little silk scarf instead.