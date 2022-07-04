Sudha Reddy to represent India at Paris Couture Week

Following her iconic red-carpet appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, Hyderabad-based philanthropist, businesswoman and fashion icon Sudha Reddy will grace the Haute Couture shows in Paris from 4 -7 July 2022.

After Delhi-based couturier Rahul Mishra became the first Indian designer to have been invited by the committee of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in 2022 for his first-ever Haute Couture show, the wife of Hyderabad-based billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy follows suit as the first celebrity from the South India outside of the film industry to represent India on the front row in 2022. The appearance will mark her debut at the prestigious haute couture showcase this year.

Striking the balance between European luxury and Indian heritage, Sudha has handpicked Haute Couture looks from Christian Dior, Balmain, Chanel, Armani and Giambattista Valli, and will be adorned with bespoke fine jewellery by Krishaa Ghanasingh, propelling local ateliers into the global limelight.

Sudha Reddy confirms, "The artistry and expertise behind Haute Couture Week make up one of the world's great creative endeavours and I'm incredibly excited to have been extended this gesture. Highlighting the rich artistic lineage of India will be my core agenda during this visit. The inclusion of Rahul Mishra in Paris Haute Couture Week is a mark of India being an integral part of the ever-evolving landscape of haute couture. The craftsmanship from India needs to be celebrated at every stage."

In addition to attending the Christian Dior, Rahul Mishra, Giambattista Valli, Alexandre Vauthier, Armani Privé, Zuhair Murad and Rami al Ali and Fendi shows, Sudha has also accepted invitations to private dinners with the Creative Directors hosted by the some of the most exclusive luxury maisons

Her global entourage and glam team also unite the very best of Indian talent and much sought-after international names such as Mumbai-based fashion photographer Rahul Jhangiani and Danish-born makeup artist Charlotte Willer, Zimbabwe-raised session hairdresser Peter Gray, and New York-based celebrity stylist Ise White.