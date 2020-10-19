The beauty of handcrafting

"Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one's courage", these lines by Author Anais Nin suits the best for Crafts bazaar's Founder Muskaan Rajput, who turned her artistic dreams into reality. As turning her talent for crafting into a profession wasn't an easy ride, but she did it.



The 24 year old, young entrepreneur is full of energy and new ideas. The idea of Craftsbazaar emerged in her mind back in 2016 when she first started to create personalized gifts just as a hobby. This gave her a small push. The hobby then became a passion and then later the passion shaped into business.

While still being in college she wanted to take her hobbies to another level. In March 2017 she officially opened an Instagram account by the name Craftsbazaar. That was the first step and perhaps the most difficult one. She belong to a family where her father is an engineer and mother is a homemaker. She must admit that her family has always been a great support system. Her parents and siblings kept pushing her in the bad times and that has made a lot of difference.

Muskaan is the brainchild behind craftsbazaar. Not only this but she keeps organizing DIY workshops (online and offline both), so that people get to try their hands on the art-form. She even got many opportunities to share her string art at multiple places like with Chaayos, Amity University, Hero Electric, Fossil, Tedx, Andaz, Wework, So delhi, and Lilflea etc.

Muskaan shares, "The real challenge was to start and then to keep up the pace. At the starting when there is very little faith of people on us, it was quite difficult to get them to order. As there was no prior investment we had complications in fulfilling the orders too. The slow start never discouraged us. We kept moving and still are growing. As we grow we are bound to face challenges and we are all set to take on the next challenge. Back in the 2017 we started with paper crafts and then moved to string art later on. There are a lot of products available like string arts, sketches, posters, frames and home decor too. We are also planning to roll some home furnishing stuff by the end of this year."

And now that she looks back how she started this business on a shoestring budget and how far she has come in all these years, she pats her back for having the courage to start this business. Muskaan always had this dream of bringing string-art to the lives of people of Delhi NCR and other cities. She takes order and customizes them according to your suggestions.

Craftsbazaar, as the name depicts is a venture which deals with art and crafts and specializes in String art, Decor and much more. This venture is famous for its strings art. The idea is to bring art and craft to people's everyday life.

Craftsbazaar has an Instagram page which will transport you to the magical world of art and décor (https://www.instagram.com/craftsbazaar/). They specialize into exclusive art pieces, patterns of string-art, name plate etc. People can place orders from Instagram DM and soon they are going to launch their website.