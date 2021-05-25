Tips to show you ageless

Ageing makes our skin experience a decrease in the production of natural oils and collagen; it makes skin look dry and lifeless. The skincare mistakes which you made at younger age start becoming visible when you cross 35 years. This is also when wrinkles, fine lines, age spots start appearing on the skin. After 40, an ideal skincare regimen should include both corrective and preventive measures. Here are a few skincare tips you can follow once you cross 40.

• The skin tends to lose moisture and many healthy fats when you reach 40's. So, it becomes drier, more irritated, less supple and less elastic. Always use a gentle non-foaming cleanser and use a good moisturiser afterwards to lock in the moisture.

• As we grow older, our skin becomes drier due to oil-producing glands in our skin becoming less active. Use a light oil-based moisturiser that will keep your skin soft and supple.

• Include exfoliation in your beauty regimen. Choose a soft scrub according to your skin type. For dry skin, use a cream-based scrub that will not only cleanse but also moisturise the skin. For oily skin, use a gel-based scrub that will help control oil secretion and give squeaky clean skin.

• Include an antioxidant-rich vitamin C serum into your morning routine. Use anti-ageing retinol serums with vitamin A. It helps to correct texture and reduce the appearance of visible signs of ageing.

• Acne scars, pigmentation, blemishes and dark spots are the other forms of ageing. So, use a dark spot corrector which contains vitamin C and apply on the spots regularly to make them fade away.

• Use a night cream. Wash your face with a mild cleanser and apply a night cream. It will hydrate your skin and make it softer and glowing.

• Drink sufficient water and consume a healthy diet. Consume fresh fruits and vegetables which provide essential antioxidants to your skin. Hydrated skin looks naturally young and radiant.

• Fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes are one of the symptoms of ageing. Use a good under eye gel or cream that will nourish your eyes and help get rid of the fine lines and wrinkles while you sleep.