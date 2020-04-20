Turbulence comes alive on canvas

Senior artist Avani Rao Gandra is creating a virtual art work on a daily basis the many facets of corona pandemic and posting it on social media platforms. The aim is to create awareness among people about the overwhelming changes we are witnessing in times of lockdown. Each painting symbolically uses aspects of nature - clouds, lightning, water flow, flowers, birds, animals to express myriad aspects of Covid times and its impact on human mind questioning his taken for granted attitude towards nature and other living creatures. They also reflect a sense of philosophy in giving hope, light and awareness.

On her work titled 'Light at the end of the tunnel - COVID 19', Avani says, "The art works reflect the current times during Covid pandemic. We are in the midst of an unknown pathway, like a lost boat sailing aimlessly, hoping to see the light in the dark. Hence the title 'Light at the end of the Tunnel'."

Avani is making her work on abstract expressionism in digital format. She adds, "The digital medium has given me the flexibility for immediate expression without an interruption in the flow of ideas and thoughts. To create and exhibit art work on the present Corona effects everyday is like reflection of these extraordinary times in the mirror."

Avani said that none of us experienced a situation like this ever. She says, "The content explores human characteristics like angst, fear, hope, introspection and empathy. The techniques of a wide variety of mark making, extensive earthly hues, poetic symbols, metaphors and the signature style of the artist are used extensively to display different perceptions of ideas."

Avani informed that she is planning to showcase her works after the situation becomes normal. At present, one can witness her works on her social media accounts. She shares, "They are all an outpouring of strong emotions experienced during these times. Each expression is a unique experience which I passionately want to share with the viewers."

Along with her work, Avani is adding a poem about the work for better understanding. She says, "It is not easy to understand abstract expressionism works. I'm also adding a poem for every work for better understanding. All the works are getting good response from people,"

Later, the artist plans to make enlarged versions of these digital paintings in mixed media, with heavy impasto expressionist strokes. The original art works will be exhibited in physical, real time at the gallery, with hope that the COVID pandemic will end soon. The paintings will be exhibited along with art installations at ICONART Gallery.

