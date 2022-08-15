Wear your patriotism

Eager to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day? There's no easier way to do it then dressing for the occasion; take a cue from these celebrity closets.



Madhuri Dixit

A saree in India trio of colours is a great way to start the day. It's even better if you can get your hands on a handloom one. Madhuri Dixit's printed chiffon in red, pinks and greens and white is the ideal pick.

Nora Fatehi

There is no denying that the lovely Nora Fatehi adores traditional clothing. Her floral salwar suit is a fantastic pick for the holiday as the multicoloured thread embroidery celebrated all things India.

Sara Ali Khan

With a white chikankari kurta, green pants, and an orange dupatta, is a winning option which is both easy and fuss free. Sara Ali Khan brilliantly expresses her inner patriotism adding blue chakra earrings and accesorising with a flag.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt monotone saffron kurta in cotton is light and yet still speaks volumes.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's yellow salwar suit is the ideal choice if you want to wear something striking that is yet simple. The floor-length, mustard yellow anarkali printed in traditional floral motifs pays homage to Indian textiles.

Janhvi Kapoor

With this white and gold kurta, Janhvi Kapoor demonstrates how to pick an elegant and refined outfit, keeping it simple and feminine.