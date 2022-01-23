Woman from ordinary family makes it big

Dr Racha Sirisha, a woman from ordinary family without any political background achieves the envious position of first woman mayor of Tirupati, the famous pilgrim city in the country. Her urge to serve the people led her to into politics and in the very first beginning she becomes the head of the civic body of Tirupati, to achieve her aim of serving people.



Sirisha did her MD in Genecology and is leading practicing doctor running a nursing home along with her husband Dr Muni Sekhar. The couple having contacts with all sections of people in the city drew the attention of the YSRCP choosing her as the Mayor for Tirupati.

Dr Sirisha said, "I always believe in one saying that where there is a will, there is a way. Coming from a middle class family, I struggled very hard to become a doctor. There is no shortcut for success."

"The society's development invariably depends on economical, educational , social empowerment of women," Sirisha added.

Talking to The Hans India, Sirisha said, "My father R Venkata Narayana played a major role in my development. Being a railway employee with minimum income, he was very particular on educating girls and admitted in a reputed Kora college in Nellore for intermediate after my school education in Gunthakal of Ananthapur district, resulted giving much needed push to join in medial course in Tiruapti in 2000."

I was in NCC when I was studying tenth class and participated actively in the activities including social service, she explained.

On her new role as Mayor of the fast growing Tirupati city, she said it is not easy to balance my family, hospital and the responsibility of a head of civic body.

She expresses her unhappiness for not being able to spend much time with family and children. She says, "I am not satisfied with my role as a mother as I couldn't spend much time with my children in their teenage."

My entry into politics was most unexpected and same was the case becoming Mayor. She said, "Now I have a great responsibility and opportunity as a first person of temple city Tirupati to see that it is developed in all fronts which I am sure I will make it."

"My major achievement as a mayor is completing National Kabadi tournament and also within six months, I am able to take hold of the day to day administration for effective civic service, Sirisha said. She added, "I want to thank MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Commissioner and others for their tremendous support."

"It was tough in the beginning to understand the administration but later on with the local leaders support and family support, it is getting habituated," Sisisha said.

Now she became icon to the women and girl youth, particularly to those who underestimated themselves considering as they are weak financially and socially. As she is practical in nature she often used to advise women not to be dependent.

Dr Sirisha along with husband Dr Muni Sekhar and children Karthikeya and Greeshna Vaishnavi Playing Kabadi with Nagari MLA Roja during the Kabadi tournament




