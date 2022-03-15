Women beauty influencers you need to know

Beauty influencers are gaining ground in the social media world. Fans enjoy seeing their posts and videos to learn new make-up, hairstyle, and product tips. Many influencers have launched beauty brands as a result of their online success.



Huda Kattan





Kattan is an Iraqi-American entrepreneur and make-up artist best known for her brand Huda Beauty, which she co-founded with her sisters Mona and Alya. She shares beauty tips and product information on her Instagram page. These products, according to her bio, have not been tested on animals.

Nikkie de Jager





The Dutch make-up artist, who announced her transgender identity in January 2020, is one of the most well-known beauty influencers. Her make-up tutorials on YouTube, where she first started posting tutorials, are among the most popular. Her Instagram feed features videos and posts of her experimenting with various looks, make-up tips, and shout-outs to celebrities with whom she has collaborated.



Zoe Sug





Sugg has been an influencer for a little more than a decade, during which time she also launched her own brand, Zoella. The brand's Instagram account, which has approximately 1.1 million followers, features a variety of posts about make-up, women's issues, food, and fashion. Sugg's personal Instagram account is like a diary in which she chronicles her life.



Shayla Mitchell





Mitchell, a trailblazer for people of colour in the world of beauty influencers, uses her Instagram account to share everything she knows and does in the worlds of beauty, fashion, and make-up. Every beauty post she shares exudes an undeniable sense of glitz. Her longer make-up tutorials are available on YouTube.



Nabela Noor





Noor is a Bangladeshi-American who is leading a revolutionary shift in preconceived notions of beauty. Noor's Instagram account contains both beauty secrets and important messages about her advocacy.



Thuy Le





Thuy Le began her career as a beauty influencer on Instagram while working part-time at M.A.C. Cosmetics and freelancing as a make-up artist. As her following grew, the London-based influencer began producing YouTube content.

