Women directors from France will have special screening at French Film Festival

From January 9-23 in New Delhi, five films by women directors will be screened as part of the celebration of "Women Directors from France" organised by the French Institute in India (IFI) and the Embassy of France.

The festival strives to highlight the varied and brilliant voices of women in the film industry with an exceptional mix of known and up-and-coming directors. The roster features a wide variety of genres and styles, from thought-provoking documentaries to devastating dramas.

"Real Love," directed by Claire Burger, "Atlantics," directed by Mati Diop, "A Radiant Girl," directed by Sandrine Kiberlain, "The Crossing," directed by Florence Miailhe, "Skies of Lebanon" directed by Chloe Mazlo. The event is organised at India Habitat Centre, Stein Auditorium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.