Storytelling has been around for almost as long as humankind itself. In fact, we can't really make sense of the world around us without narrative, can't function without the power of storytelling to help us piece it all together.

Our very brains are wired to understand stories and pass them on. The aim of World Storytelling Day is to celebrate the art of oral storytelling, with as many people as possible around the world telling and listening to stories in their own languages on the same day