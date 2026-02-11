Min pushes for fast-track MSME launch under ‘One Family-One Entrepreneur’

Vijayawada: Minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), rural poverty alleviation, empowerment and relations of Non-Resident Andhras Kondapalli Srinivas on Monday directed officials to simplify approval processes and take proactive measures to ensure the speedy launch of MSME units across the state, with the aim of further improving the state’s ease of doing business.

The minister was chairing a high-level review meeting as part of the government’s flagship ‘One Family-One Entrepreneur’ programme, involving officials from the industries department, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), and the AP MSME Development Corporation. He stressed the need for close coordination among these departments to effectively implement the programme and accelerate the establishment of MSME units.

During the meeting, discussions focused on MSME sector development and the provision of essential infrastructure. The minister asked officials to prepare a clear and comprehensive action plan to operationalise MSME units across the state within a short timeframe. He underlined that reducing procedural delays and providing timely approvals were critical to encouraging entrepreneurship and attracting investment at the grassroots level.

Srinivas also called for strengthening income-generating activities currently being run by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by upgrading them into viable micro-enterprises. He emphasised focused attention on skill development, mentoring support, and the identification of profitable entrepreneurial opportunities for SHG members.

He further instructed officials to integrate central and state schemes, including the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), to bolster SHG-based enterprises through training and infrastructure support.

The Minister advised APIIC officials to work in coordination with SERP to develop flatted factory complexes and allied infrastructure in locations suited to market demand. In this context, he suggested allocating premises at the flatted factory complex in Jakkampudi to SHGs on a lease basis and extending necessary institutional support to facilitate the establishment of micro-industries.

Industries and commerce secretary N Yuvaraj, SERP secretary and CEO Vakati Karuna, APIIC vice-chairman and managing director Abhisikth Kishore and AP MSME Development Corporation CEO Viswamanoharan were among those present.