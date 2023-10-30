BJP knows it can't win hence brought BC CM slogan- BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj on Sunday alleged that the BJP adopted BC CM slogan because they cannot win the election. Addressing a press conference here, Banda Prakash said that the BJP has taken a new slogan of BC CM. The BJP leaders know that they are not going to win the elections hence they are issuing such statements.

Though many governments have come in the country since Independence, none of them have formed a separate ministry for the BCs.

The courts have been asking the government to take up the BC census and provide benefits as per their population, but the Centre has not responded to this, said Banda Prakash. Banda Prakash asked what the BJP has done for the BCs after coming into power. People will oppose the opportunistic politics of the BJP, he said.