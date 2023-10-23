Congress leaders switch to BRS

Rangareddy: The political landscape of Shadnagar constituency is witnessing significant developments as a growing number of leaders and supporters are aligning themselves with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party. In a notable turn of events, leaders and workers from Kamsanpally village in Farooqnagarmandal, who were previously associated with the Congress party, have embraced the BRS party.

Their decision to switch allegiances comes as they acknowledge and appreciate the development initiatives and welfare programmes aimed at improving the lives of the people, all of which have been undertaken under the guidance of CM KCR.