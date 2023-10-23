Live
- PL Stock Report: Jindal Stainless (JDSL IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Strong volume led performance - BUY
- Fodder shortage hits Anantapur farmers
- PL Stock Report: Voltas (VOLT IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Margins contracted, focus on RAC market share - HOLD
- PL Stock Report: JSW Steel (JSTL IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Higher coking coal prices to haunt in 4Q - BUY
- Housing colonies yet to have infrastructure
- Kuppam: Ex-Cong MP slams PM for ‘supporting’ Israel
- CPI, CPM condemn CM’s remarks on oppn, media
- Kakinada: Rich tributes paid to SR Sankaran
- iPhone may get AI features with iOS 18; Find details
- Chittoor: Police nab three offenders
Just In
Congress leaders switch to BRS
Highlights
The political landscape of Shadnagar constituency is witnessing significant developments as a growing number of leaders and supporters are aligning themselves with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party.
Rangareddy: The political landscape of Shadnagar constituency is witnessing significant developments as a growing number of leaders and supporters are aligning themselves with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party. In a notable turn of events, leaders and workers from Kamsanpally village in Farooqnagarmandal, who were previously associated with the Congress party, have embraced the BRS party.
Their decision to switch allegiances comes as they acknowledge and appreciate the development initiatives and welfare programmes aimed at improving the lives of the people, all of which have been undertaken under the guidance of CM KCR.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS