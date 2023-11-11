Live
- Revanth Reddy should mind his language: Talasani Srinivas Yadav
- National Sundae Day
- Child Marriage in South Asian Countries
- Uppal BRS incharge Sridhar Reddy meets Booth committee members
- Last minute festive cleaning tips
- Jana Sena candidate from Kukatpally holds Padayatra, thanks BJP for opportunity
- Diwali 2023: A look at popular Hindi cinema scenes depicting festival of lights
- Hindi film songs that celebrate the joyous spirit of Diwali
- 2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi
- WEEKLY MARKET REVIEW 11-11-2023
Just In
Jagdishwar Goud's daughter campaign in Serlingampalli, asks to vote for congress
Highlights
People of Serilingampally Constituency showing full support to Congress candidate V Jagadishwar Goud of Serilingampally.
People of Serilingampally Constituency showing full support to Congress candidate V Jagadishwar Goud of Serilingampally.
Jagadishwar Goud's daughter V. Harika conducted a campaign along with Congress workers in Police Battalion, Kondapur and asked the people to cast their vote for Congress in November 30 elections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS