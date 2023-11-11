  • Menu
Jagdishwar Goud's daughter campaign in Serlingampalli, asks to vote for congress

People of Serilingampally Constituency showing full support to Congress candidate V Jagadishwar Goud of Serilingampally.

Jagadishwar Goud's daughter V. Harika conducted a campaign along with Congress workers in Police Battalion, Kondapur and asked the people to cast their vote for Congress in November 30 elections.

