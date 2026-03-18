Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today – Get Diamonds & Skins

Hey Free Fire MAX fans! Today, Garena has released new Free Fire Max redeem codes. You can use these codes to get FF Max free diamonds, Free Fire gun skins, characters, outfits, and other rewards. These game redeem codes today are free, but they usually work for a short time, so grab them fast!

To use these codes, open the official website of Free Fire MAX and log into your account. Go and enter the code you have. After that, redeem it and you'll have your reward in no time in your in-game mailbox.

Here are the Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 18 March 2026:

● FFM4X2HQWCVK

● FF4MTXQPFDZ9

● FFMTYKQPFDZ9

● FF6WN9QSFTHX

● FFRSX4CYHLLQ

● FFSKTXVQF2NR

● NPTF2FWSPXN9

● FFDMNSW9KG2

● FFCBRAXQTS9S

● FFSGT7KNFQ2X

● FPSTQ7MXNPY5

● 4N8M2XL9R1G3

● H8YC4TN6VKQ9

● FF6YH3BFD7VT

● B1RK7C5ZL8YT

● 4ST1ZTBZBRP9

● BR43FMAPYEZZ

● UPQ7X5NMJ64V

● S9QK2L6VP3MR

● FFR4G3HM5YJN

● 6KWMFJVMQQYG

● FZ5X1C7V9B2N

● FT4E9Y5U1I3O

● FP9O1I5U3Y2T

● FM6N1B8V3C4X

● FA3S7D5F1G9H

● FK3J9H5G1F7D

● FU1I5O3P7A9S

● F7F9A3B2K6G8

● FE2R8T6Y4U1I

These codes can help you in getting free diamonds, characters, new special gun skins etc. These rewards will also make your game very fun and special!

Don’t wait! Use today’s Free Fire Max redeem codes to get your rewards and enjoy the latest Free Fire updates 2026.