Live
- 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' actress Nyrraa M Banerji pens a heartfelt message for fans
- Youth stabbed to death in Delhi, police intensify investigation
- Cook's son secures second position in Bihar's 10th board exam
- MP: Farmers in Shajapur benefiting from PM-KISAN, praise PM Modi’s govt
- Centre slams X for ‘censorship portal’ claim, defends Sahyog in Karnataka HC
- 3.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Manipur, no casualties reported
- Placement Season at Anant National University Kicks Off on a Promising Note, More Than 55 Reputed Companies Participate
- The Festival of Winnings is Back on Parimatch: 2X Porsche Cayennes and Other Grand Prizes Await
- After Ranveer Allahbadia, Comedian Swati Sachdeva Faces Backlash for ‘Vulgar’ Joke
- Coke Studio Bharat Drops ‘Holo Lolo’, A Modern Take on Assam’s Musical Heritage
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 29, 2025: Claim Free Rewards Now!
Claim **Free Fire Max** redeem codes for March 29, 2025, and unlock free rewards like skins, characters, and diamonds. Hurry, redeem before they expire! 🎮🔥
Garena has released the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 29, 2025, giving players in India a chance to claim exclusive rewards for free. These codes unlock premium in-game items like gun skins, characters, pets, diamonds, and outfits, without spending real money.
Since these redeem codes are region-specific and time-limited, players must use them quickly before they expire.
Today's Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 29, 2025)
Here are the latest working redeem codes for Indian players:
🔹 D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4
🔹 F2D4WVDRO8H1R3N5
🔹 L7Y9B1RDGFVCM4G5
🔹 UX7H2F4R9TW6M1N3
🔹 Q5V8A6K2T5J4Y9T1
🔹 E3L6P8E5D2G4Z7C9
🔹 I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8
🔹 H4RVV6N2U8M1J3Y5
🔹 Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4
🔹 G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9
🔹 K2A4H6DVL8T1F3S5
🔹 N7X9DTE2R4Q6W8M1
🚨 Note: Each code can be redeemed only once per player, so claim your rewards before they expire!
What Rewards Can You Get?
By redeeming these Garena Free Fire Max codes, players can receive:
✅ Exclusive character skins
✅ Weapon skins & gun upgrades
✅ Pet companions
✅ Free diamonds
✅ Special cosmetics & outfits
✅ Premium bundles
These rewards enhance gameplay and give players a competitive edge in matches.
How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes?
Follow these simple steps to claim your rewards:
1️⃣ Visit the official Garena Rewards Redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com
2️⃣ Log in with your Free Fire Max account (Google, Facebook, VK, or Apple ID).
3️⃣ Enter the 12-digit redeem code in the given box.
4️⃣ Click ‘Confirm’ and wait for the redemption confirmation.
5️⃣ Rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.