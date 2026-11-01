J&K CM Omar marries journo Nidhi Razdan

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Razdan made their relationship formal on Saturday by sharing photos of their marriage ceremony on social media.

In a post on X, CM Omar Abdullah wrote: "A new journey began yesterday". Sources said the marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act on Friday. The witnesses included family members from both sides. Nidhi Razdan also said a post on X, saying: "It's done bro". Omar Abdullah's marriage to his first wife, Payal, was dissolved by a Supreme Court order in July this year after the couple reached a settlement. For 49-year-old Nidhi Razdan also, this is her second marriage. The wedding ceremonies were held in Srinagar and New Delhi. Those present included Abdullah's parents, Farooq Abdullah and Mollie, his three sisters and other relatives. Razdan's parents, veteran journalist MK Razdan and Sarla Razdan, also attended the celebrations.