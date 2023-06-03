14th Graduation Ceremony held at GITAM

Hyderabad: ‘Lessons outside the classroom are more important than lessons inside the classroom. I request you all to make mental notes of your graduation day. Your efforts to get to GITAM and graduate from here must be celebrated’ Prof ramath Raj Sinha, Founding Dean of Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad, advised the graduands in his address as Chief Guest at the 14th Graduation Ceremony of GITAM (Deemed to be University), Hyderabad, held on Saturday.



Sharing how education was a tool for social empowerment, he shared his own example to say how if he hadn’t received a scholarship, he may have ended up elsewhere in life. He congratulated students and added on a kind note that they must celebrate their alma mater, GITAM which has created a plethora of choices for them and helped them trust their instincts which will ensure that they navigate through a successful career ahead

Addressing the gathering, GITAM’s President M Bharath advised the graduates to update their knowledge in order to stride forward in their career.

As part of the convocation ceremony, honorary doctorate (D.Litt.) was presented to Gorati Venkanna, Member of Legislative Council, Telangana and Sahitya Akademi Awardee (2022) for his outstanding contributions to Telugu Literature and language.

GITAM-Hyderabad Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof D.S.Rao, in his annual report, said that GITAM Hyderabad currently has over 7500 regular students, including 55 international students. The Career Guidance Centre assists students in exploring their career choices; 180+ companies from various sectors visited the campus and offered placements to 700+ students, with the highest package of 18 lakhs and a median salary of 5.1 Lakhs. MBA graduates have received an average salary of Rs. 8.00 Lakhs.

While 1,265 students obtained eligibility to receive degrees in different streams such as engineering, management, science, pharmacy, humanities, and Architecture at GITAM Hyderabad Campus, about 1,141 students. 10 research scholars received them personally. Twenty one students have received their gold medals and rank certificates. The graduates took pledge for the advancement of the society and to be committed towards the progress of the nation without compromising on morals and ethics. Dr. D.Gunasekaran, Registrar proposed a vote of thanks.

GITAM Secretary M Bharadwaj; Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam; Pro Vice-Chancellors- Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane, Medical Sciences; Dr. Gouthama Rao Yejju, Campus Life; Deans- Prof. Kolluru Sree Krishna (Science); Prof. Vijaysekhar C, (Engineering); Prof. Vibhuti Sachdev (Architecture); Syed Akbaruddin (Kautilya School of Public Policy); Amit Bhadra (Management); Resident Director DVVSR Varma; Heads of the various Institutes and others participated in the convocation.