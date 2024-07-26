24 LPU Students to represent India in Paris Olympic 2024

Lovely Professional University (LPU) announced that 21% of the Indian team for the Paris 2024 Olympics comprises LPU students. A remarkable 24 students from the university have earned the prestigious opportunity to represent India on the global stage, showcasing the university's commitment to excellence in sports and education. The Students will be key members of the Indian contingent, participating in various sports disciplines including javelin, wrestling, hockey, athletics, weightlifting, shooting, boxing.

Notable LPU athletes selected for the Paris Olympics 2024 include Neeraj Chopra (BA), gold medalist in the men's javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (MA Psychology), star weightlifter in the Women's 49 kg category. Furthermore, Indian Hockey Team Members are: Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Jugraj singh (all pursuing BA), Manpreet Singh, Gurjant (MBA), and Jarman preet singh.

The 33rd Olympiad, taking place from 26th July to 11th August 2024, will feature 329 events across 32 sports during 754 sessions of ceremonies and competitions. 10,500 athletes worldwide will participate, with millions of spectators and billions of viewers set to witness the games.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, expressed his pride and joy, saying, “We are incredibly proud and congratulate all our students who have made it to the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics. For any university, having even one student represent India in the Olympics is a remarkable achievement. But to have 24 students in the 2024 Olympics is super proud for us.”

“LPU's unwavering focus on sports has enabled our students to excel at the highest levels of competition. We are confident they will bring great honor and glory to the nation.”

Other notable LPU athletes selected for the Paris Olympics include boxers Lovlina (BA, 75kg), Jasmine (B.P.Ed, 57kg), and Preeti (B.Sc (Health& Physical education, 54kg), wrestlers Anshu (MA English, 57kg), Nisha (68kg), and Vinesh (MA Psychology, 50kg), and shooter Arjun Singh Cheema (MA Public Administration), selected for the 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events, athletics Kiran Pahal ( Ba), Balraj Panwar ( BBA, M1x rowing), Athletics Paramjit, Vikas (Men's 20km race walk) , Archery Dhiraj Bommadevra, Tarun deep roy.