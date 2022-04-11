4 new age Job portals that can help you in jump start your job switch

3. Receptix

Receptix, a Pioneer of the Programmatic Job Advertising platform was founded in 2017 by Mr Amit Sharma (Founder & CEO) to revolutionize the world of online recruitment by carefully optimizing user behaviour and streamlining the recruitment process to benefit both candidates and employers mutually. The goal was to empower employment across the globe through one single platform & bridge the gap between job seekers & employers. Over the years, the company has emerged as a preferred job advertising and job search platform for recruiters & candidates.

Currently, the company is empowering over 100 industry segments with more than 10 million job subscribers. So far, Receptix has connected with over 50,000 employers & 100+ leading job boards globally.

4. Shine.com

Shine.com is the most innovative and one of the largest online job portals in India. Founded in 2008, over the past decade, Shine.com has become a prominent name in the recruitment industry. The popularity of the portal is evident from the fact that it has crossed the 3.4 crore candidate landmark and has more than 3 lakh latest job vacancies from leading companies on the site. It connects job seekers and recruiters by accurately matching candidate profiles to the relevant job openings through an advanced 2-way matching technology. While most job portals only focus on getting candidates the next job, Shine focuses on the entire career growth of candidates. To this end, Shine has launched Shine Learning- India's largest career skills site for working professionals with over 500+ courses & certifications.