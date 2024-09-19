7 students from KLH receives seed funding

Hyderabad: KLH Aziz Nagar Campus announces that seven student-led startups have received seed funding to further develop their innovative products, addressing real-world challenges across various sectors. These projects, supported through the Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC) – KL Startups Foundation Incubation, aim to translate visionary ideas into practical solutions for societal needs, with a focus on cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The seed funding empowers students to advance their projects, encouraging them to harness technology to solve pressing issues in today’s world. From combating poaching with AI to improving agricultural efficiency, these initiatives reflect the spirit of innovation encouraged at KLH Campuses across Bachupally and Aziz nagar.

Among the standout projects which received funding between 10-12k is Linga Sai Naresh Chowdary’s "Animal Protection and Poaching Using YOLO," which uses AI to monitor and protect wildlife from poaching. G. Nandini’s "Anti-Theft Floor" employs smart sensors to enhance security by detecting unauthorized access. V. Sai Sathvika’s "Automated Public Lighting" improves energy efficiency by adjusting lighting based on environmental conditions. P. Harishith Chowdary’s "E-Clinic" provides remote healthcare access, making medical services more available. S. Sai Kiran’s "IoT-Based Plant Health Monitoring System" aids farmers in optimizing crop management through real-time monitoring. Maroju Manju Bhargavi’s "Omni-Directional Cooler" delivers uniform cooling while reducing energy use. Lastly, N. Rohith Kumar’s "Soil Moisture Monitoring System" helps farmers with water conservation and better irrigation practices.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KLH Deemed to be University, stated, "These initiatives are designed to promote a culture of creativity and entrepreneurship across our campuses. We inspire students to address pressing societal issues through innovative solutions. Such initiatives and events push students to think outside the box and develop solutions that benefit the community. We support them with crucial funding and resources. The seed funding provided facilitates these students in prototyping and testing their ideas, bringing them closer to developing market-ready products."

KLH continues to play a significant role in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among students, providing them with the necessary resources and mentorship to turn their ideas into successful ventures. Under the leadership of Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Aziz Nagar, and Dr. Kartheek Thatikonda, Head of KLH Innovation & Entrepreneurship, along with dedicated faculty members, students are provided with ample opportunities to explore, innovate, and grow.

These projects present the university’s commitment to creating a brighter, more sustainable future through technological advancements and creative problem-solving. By nurturing the next generation of innovators, KLH is driving meaningful change and contributing to the development of solutions that positively impact society.