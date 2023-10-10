7th Convocation organized at Sharda University

The 7th Convocation Ceremony was being organized at Sharda University Greater Noida Campus. During the Convocation 3099 students were awarded with degrees. Out of which 2264 undergraduates, 798 post graduates and 37 PhD degrees were awarded. On that occasion, 6 Chancellor’s Gold Medal, 31 Vice-Chancellor Gold Medal, 105 Certificate of Merits and 2 AK Gadpayle Medal were awarded at this year’s convocation.

The program was attended by Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, Minister of Higher Education of Uttar Pradesh; Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament from Gautam Buddh Nagar; Manish Gupta, Vice President of UP Traders Welfare Board; YK Gupta, Pro Chancellor, Sharda University; BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla; Dr. MP Poonia, former vice chairman of AICTE; Eminent scientist Dr Srinivasan and many other dignitaries.

Congratulating the students, Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said “Just like changes are taking place in technological fields, similar changes are also being seen in the education sector and you just need to stay updated. Adopt new concepts and prepare for fresh learning. Always be interested in learning new things that will broaden your knowledge. The goal of education is the complete growth of the person, not only the acquisition of a degree. The graduates of the programme should work to elevate their nation to the top of the world. Utilise future knowledge of higher education and cutting-edge technologies for the good of the nation. Education is a mission for the Sharda Group, said Upadhyay.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mahesh Sharma said, “Teachers are the only ones in life who want you to be better than yourself. After earning your degree, you should consider what you can contribute to society and your country. People praise those who leave their footprints while others choose to walk on them. In difficult situations, one should look for opportunities. The world will clap its hands for you if your life's mission is to try something new or distinctive. Although Sharda University offers knowledge and education, it does not award degrees.

PK Gupta, Chancellor, Sharda University said, “The basis of the nation depends on innovation because it is a vital component of every field in modern society. Cities evolve towards transformation as a result of technological growth and innovation. He claimed that the field of science had the potential to make the nation a leader in the future. PK Gupta advised the students that understanding problems and coming up with solutions are the only ways to be successful. Work diligently, honestly, and with respect for your nation.

During the program, Parmanand, Pro Vice Chancellor, Sharda University; Dr. Jayanti Ranjan, Dean Academic, Sharda University; Vivek Kumar Gupta, Registrar, Sharda University; Dr. Ajit Kumar, Director, PR, Dr. AK Gadpayale, MS, Sharda Hospital and HODs and Deans of several departments were also present during the program.