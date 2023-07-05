A delegation from Asia University, Taiwan visits University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A delegation from Asia University, Taiwan visited University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Wednesday for exploring collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Dr Yinghuei Chen – Chair Professor; Dr. Jiunn-Jong Wu – Chair Professor, Dean, College of Medical and Health Science; Dr. Chun-Wei Remen Lin – Dean of Management College, Director of Center for Creative Leadership Distinguished Professor, Department of Business Administration; Dr. Robert Hsu – College of Information and Electrical Engineering. Chair Professor/Dean/IET Fellow and Dr. Charles C.N. Wang, Dean, Industry-Academy Cooperation were part of the delegation from Asia University.

The delegation interacted with the Vice Chancellor of UoH, Prof. BJ Rao and the Deans of the various Schools and got an overview of the academic activities and expertise of the university. Asia University is strong in the fields of Engineering and Medical sciences and is ranked among the top universities in the world. Both the universities decided to explore areas where they could collaborate and apply for projects as part of the Indo-Taiwan initiatives.

The Office of International Affairs (OIA) coordinated the visit of Asia University. Prof. Chetan Srivastava, Director-OIA and Dr. Alok Mishra, Associate Director, OIA were present during the interaction.