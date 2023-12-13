Live
- Dr PC Rath takes over as CSI President
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 13 December, 2023
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 13 December, 2023
- Rajnath to review parade at Dundigal IAFstation on Dec 17
- SHE Teams nabs 117 for crimes against women
- Indian Navy band concert in the city tomorrow
- Guntur: Enumeration of damaged crops begins
- TSRTC turns ‘travel as you like’ transporter for women
- On spot payment of challans by traffic police irks commuters
- Special counters at RPO Secunderabad for Haj-2024
Just In
A Six-Year Journey in Pharmaceutical Sciences by Ms. K V L D Spandana
Highlights
Reference Number Is PHD44598Ms K V L D SPANDANA, D/0 K. Viswanadha sastry has done PHD in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Thesis title is Development and...
Reference Number Is PHD44598
Ms K V L D SPANDANA, D/0 K. Viswanadha sastry has done PHD in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Thesis title is Development and Validation of Stability Indicating RPHPLC Method with PDA Detection for the Estimation of Drugs.
Under the Guidance of Dr. N J P Subhashini, Asst Professor, Dept of Chemistry, Osmania university, Hyd.
it took her six years to complete it.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS