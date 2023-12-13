  • Menu
A Six-Year Journey in Pharmaceutical Sciences by Ms. K V L D Spandana

A Six-Year Journey in Pharmaceutical Sciences by Ms. K V L D Spandana
Reference Number Is PHD44598

Ms K V L D SPANDANA, D/0 K. Viswanadha sastry has done PHD in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Thesis title is Development and Validation of Stability Indicating RPHPLC Method with PDA Detection for the Estimation of Drugs.

Under the Guidance of Dr. N J P Subhashini, Asst Professor, Dept of Chemistry, Osmania university, Hyd.

it took her six years to complete it.

X