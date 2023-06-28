Aanya Garg: A Young Prodigy Redefining Children's Literature

Hyderabad: Aanya Garg, an extraordinary 7-year-old prodigious author, has captured the hearts and admiration of the literary world with her exceptional writing talent. On Wednesday, a press conference was held in Hyderabad, to celebrate Aanya's remarkable achievements and the overwhelming recognition she has received as the youngest author and holder of the India Book of Records. Aanya mother Pooja Garg and her grandparents Dr. Ajai Kumar Agarwal were participated.

Aanya's debut book series, "ICY MAGIC," has taken the literary world by storm, captivating readers with its enchanting tales of adventure and friendship. Comprising eight books, the series has achieved remarkable success. The first installment, "Icy Magic - Ocean Fairies," immediately soared to the top of the charts, securing the coveted number one spot as a bestseller on Amazon. However, the impact of Aanya's books goes far beyond their popularity alone. The National Library of Singapore handpicked her works, underscoring their literary merit and universal appeal. This prestigious recognition serves as a testament to Aanya's exceptional storytelling abilities and imaginative world-building within the "ICY MAGIC" series. Furthermore, Aanya's remarkable talent and dedication to English story writing have been acknowledged by Mahilal Public School, who honored her with the Outstanding Work award. As she approaches yet another groundbreaking achievement, with expectations of recognition from the Guinness World Records, Aanya's status as a literary prodigy is further solidified.

Aanya Garg

During the press conference, Aanya Garg graciously shared her thoughts and aspirations for her future. She revealed that her love of reading fantasy novels inspired her to write books. Having devoured over 80 books in this genre, she felt compelled to imagine and write her own stories. Aanya's weekly visits to the library, where she handpicked books for herself, played a crucial role in fostering her creativity and passion for writing.

The young prodigy also expressed her hopes and dreams for the future, aiming to write many more storybooks and become a renowned author. Aanya's favorite authors include Rosie Banks, Roald Dahl, and Kate DiCamillo. She finds their stories funny, entertaining, and filled with adventure. Rainbow Magic and Secret Kingdom are among her favorite children's books, as they both offer incredible stories about fairy adventures.

Aanya firmly believes that developing a love for reading is crucial for children. She advocates for reading both non-fiction and fiction books, as they provide valuable opportunities for children to gain knowledge, learn about various topics, and immerse themselves in enchanting worlds.

Aanya Garg's extraordinary achievements at such a young age are a testament to her exceptional talent and the power of imagination. As she continues to captivate readers worldwide, she is poised to inspire young minds and shape the future of children's literature.

Beyond her writing prowess, Aanya is a budding artist who creates beautiful landscape paintings. She also enjoys playing with her younger brother. Aanya recently completed Grade 2 at St. Joseph Institute International School, Singapore, where her creativity and writing talents were nurtured.