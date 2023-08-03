AICTE & Meta launches 'Creators of Metaverse' Programme to build India’s future workforce

New Delhi: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Meta have announced the launch of the "Creators of Metaverse" program - a pioneering initiative aimed at preparing India's youth for the future of immersive technology. The launch event took place at the AICTE headquarters in New Delhi, marking a significant step towards building a skilled workforce in XR technologies. The program will be managed by 1M1B.

The "Creators of Metaverse" programme seeks to equip 100,000 college students and 20,000 faculty members with the essential knowledge and technical skills in Augmented Reality (AR) through the Meta Spark platform. The initiative rolled out through the AICTE Training and Learning Bureau (TLB), will play a crucial role in transforming India's education landscape and fostering innovation among the youth.

During the launch event, senior executives from AICTE and Meta shared their insights on the future of work and how the program will empower youth to become creators and innovators ready for the future of jobs. Additionally, the event showcased inspiring AR projects created by students during the program's pilot phase, highlighting the program’s potential to shape career paths through the power of immersive technologies.

Key stakeholders present at the launch event included Prof. (Dr.) T G Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, Dr. Ramesh Unnikrishnan, Advisor, AICTE, and other senior officials. Additionally, Meta represented by Natasha Jog, Head of Instagram Policy & Policy Programs, India, and Shivang Raina, Policy Programs Manager, India, further reinforced the government's commitment to promoting technological advancements in education. Representatives from One Million for One Billion (1M1B) were also present to support the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Dr. TG Sitharam, Chairperson of AICTE, shared, “The "Creators of Metaverse" programme is aligned with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is a significant step towards preparing the youth for the jobs of the future. The partnership with Meta is a major stride towards driving innovation and skilling India's workforce for the Metaverse era.”

In conjunction with the launch event, Meta reiterated its commitment to engage with 10 million+ students and 1 million+ teachers across schools in India with a focus on digital citizenship and AR-VR education. Natasha Jog – Head, Instagram Policy & Policy Programs, India at Meta, expressed her enthusiasm about the program, “Through this program, we are excited to nurture the next generation of problem solvers, creators, and solopreneurs who will harness the power of AR to bring innovative solutions. We are committed to empowering youth to be job-ready by equipping them with the latest technological skills through a comprehensive program that covers their journey from college to the professional world.”

The Creators of Metaverse programme is an immersive learning experience designed for students to explore the world of AR and develop their creative potential. With a gamified pathway, the program features a 10-day, 20-hour curriculum, including instructor-led sessions, group mentoring, and project-based assignments. Students will have the opportunity to work with industry-grade AR software tools and resources, building their portfolios and professional networks and providing them with a virtual workplace experience. Students part of the program will also be provided support to become Meta certified Meta Spark creators through exclusive guidance from mentors for the Meta Spark Creator Exam.

Through this initiative, AICTE and Meta reaffirm their commitment to empowering the future generation and positioning India at the forefront of the Metaverse revolution.

AICTE actively engaged with social media, tweeting about the launch and sharing updates with the Ministry of Education, amplifying the reach and impact of the "Creators of Metaverse" program.