AIMK students received Summer Internship Placements for MBA 2022-2024

Kolkata: Army Institute of Management (AIMK), announced the completion of its Summer Internship Placement Process (SIP) for its class of 115 students (26th batch) for the full-time MBA programme. AIMK has achieved 100% summer placements with a stipend for the ongoing batch of 2024. Almost 60+ domestic & international companies took part in the summer placement process.

The top recruiters in terms of the number of offers made were ITC Limited, PNB MetLife and Pantaloons. The other Indian giants like Eveready Industries. Coal India, Kotak Mahindra, Hyphen Inc., Indus Techsu, BAGIC etc. The international companies like Analitica Global Inc (USA), StaahInc (NZ), Admitad (digital company from Germany) Roles across various sectors, including IT/analytics, Finance, Consulting, General Management, marketing and operations, were offered to the students by the renowned recruiters across the country. Among the prominent sectors, 24% bagged SIP with FMCG companies, 15.5% in Retail, 32% in BFSI, 8% in Analytics and 11% in Investment Banking among others.

Maj Gen VS Ranade (Retd), Director of AIMK,said "We just finished another incredibly successful summer placement cycle, with summer internship placements getting completed well before the beginning of the 2 months internship period from April 02, 2023. The institute has distinguished itself as a beacon and is a testament to the calibre of future leaders that AIMK has to offer to the various sectors. We are extremely appreciative to all of our recruiters & students for showcasing such strong performance and to the placement team for facilitating the SIP process."