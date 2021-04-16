All 10th students pass : Second-year Inter exams postponed in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana State on Thursday decided to cancel the SSC examinations and Intermediate examinations in view of the second wave of corona raising its ugly head once again.

The SSC exams were scheduled to begin from May 1 and Inter exams from May 17. The government has decided to promote all 5.7 lakh Class X students who are pursuing Class X under the government, private, welfare, and model schools.

The government order said that if the students were not satisfied with the marks awarded by the Board of Secondary Education, they will be allowed to sit in the examinations conducted as and when conditions are conducive to hold such examinations.

This decision was taken after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The State Government took cognizance of the decision taken by the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) on April 14 to cancel the Class X examinations. A similar decision was taken last year when the pandemic led to a national lockdown.

The officials of the board are yet to prepare the methodology to be followed to promote the students. This becomes important as unlike last year most of the students during the current academic year had attended online classes.

Further, there is a lot of confusion regarding internal assessments due to the non-completion of the syllabus in many subjects, said a senior official from the State Education Department.

Last year, several schools had uploaded the internal assessment marks of the Summative Assessment-1 and pre-final examinations and other internal assessments like projects on the school education portal.

But, during the current academic year, many schools are yet to upload the pre-final examination assessments. It remains to be seen if the students would be asked to submit any assignments to consider them on par with the pre-final examination or not the official said. Incidentally, May 26 happens to be the last day of the academic year.

As far as the postponement of first and second-year Intermediate exams are concerned the government will take a call in June and decide on the new dates for examinations.

Students will be given a notice of 15 days prior to the examinations. Intermediate second-year students having backlog papers will be given minimum pass marks for the backlogs.

All the Intermediate first-year students will be promoted without examination. Twenty-five per cent weightage of Intermediate marks will not be considered for EAMCET this year.