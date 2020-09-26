All set for Civils Prelim test on October 4

Amaravati: All necessary arrangements are being made in the 68 centres in four cities in the state, where 30,199 candidates are appearing for the preliminary examination for the Civil Services conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on October 4, said principal secretary (political) Praveen Prakash.

He said in a statement here on Friday that the district collectors of Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Anantapur would act as supervisory officials and two senior IAS officers in the centres, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, and one IAS officer in Tirupati and Anantapur, would be observers.

The candidates are asked to arrive at the exam centres one in advance to appear for the two exam sessions, from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and again 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The gates would be closed ten minutes before commencement of the exam, the principal secretary said.

Bags, mobile phones, any IT-related things, electronic communication material would not be allowed into the examination hall.

Praveen Prakash said that every candidate must wear mask or face cover while attending the exam.

The district collectors were given clear instructions to fully sanitise examination premises, entrance, tables and chairs in the examination hall, washrooms and toilets.

At every examination hall, sanitisers, face masks and gloves should be kept handy, he said. There should be a distance of two metre between the two candidates. The district collectors were instructed to make sure there was uninterrupted power supply at all the examination centres.