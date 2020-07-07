Amaravati: Schools reopen from Monday

Amaravati: Government schools in Andhra Pradesh will be reopened on July 13. According to Commissioner, School Education, V Chinnaveerabhadrudu, classes for primary classes will be conducted once a week and for upper primary and higher secondary schools it will be twice a week.

The government has initiated bridge courses for school students till the schools are reopened. Hi-tech, low-tech and no-tech strategies will be introduced to engage children academically, says a GO released in this regard.

The government further instructed all the headmasters and teachers of primary, upper primary and high schools to complete updating of the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE). It also directed the schools to evolve a development plan in consultation with parents committees.

In case of primary schools, the bridge course material was already distributed to the children in the month of June, 2020. In case of upper primary and high schools, the bridge course material will be prepared both online and offline and distributed to the students and ensure that the students attend to them from home.

The government also directed the officials concerned to distribute the library books to the students at their homes and children may be encouraged to circulate the books among them at their homes and complete reading as many books as possible before the schools are reopened.

The students will be given project works based on the syllabi they have completed during the academic year 2019-20. For instance, children that would join 10th class this year may be given project work based on the 8th class syllabus and encourage them to explore the content of the topic thoroughly.

Where the children have online devices like computers, net and android phones, they would be encouraged WhatsApp groups and monitor their work through such groups.

Each teacher is instructed to adopt at least 10-20 students, those who do not have internet access and be in constant communication with them and engage them academically till the schools are reopened. For the other students with some digital infrastructure, WhatsApp groups will be formed.

At the same time, all the headmasters and teachers of primary schools have to attend the schools once in a week, on every Tuesday with effect from July 13 for bridge courses. The faculty working in upper primary and high schools are instructed to attend the schools twice in a week on Monday and Thursday from July 13.

The TV lessons to be conducted in Sapthagiri channel will be telecast for the benefit of the students across the State and all the headmasters instructed to ensure TVs at the schools. After the telecast of the classes on the TV channel, the faculty concerned will explain the concepts and clear the doubts of the students.