Amaravati: SRM-AP varsity to conduct virtual symposium on machine learning

Amaravati: The department of Physics of the SRM University is organizing a one-day virtual symposium on 'Applications of Machine Learning methods in Physics' on December 18, according to a communiqué from the university.

Eminent speakers from computer science and physics domain will deliver talks for students of basic sciences and engineering streams.

Prof Vineeth N Balasubrahmanyam of IIT Hyderabad will deliver lecture on 'Explainable Deep Learning: Overview, Trends and Challenges' followed by Dr Girish Varma of IIIT Hyderabad on 'Deep Generative Methods and Applications', Dr Sanmay Ganguly of University of Tokyo, Japan on 'The Deep Relation between Particle Physics and Machine Learning', Prof Lasse Laurson of Tampere University, Finland on 'Machine Learning Plastic Deformation of Crystals.'

The interested students and others may register by clicking the registration link: https://srmap.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jlA49fK5TSaG2mA59D5ynA.

There is no registration fee but it is a prerequisite to register online. The certification of participation would be issued to the participants, said symposium convenor Dr Amit Chakraborty and Dr Soumyajyothi Biswas of the Department of Physics of the SRM University.