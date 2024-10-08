Amazon.in Partners with NCERT to Make K-12 Books Available Pan India

The NCERT Bookstore on Amazon.in will offer a wide range of textbooks, ensuring easy and affordable access to quality education

Amazon India today announced its partnership with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to expand the availability of textbooks for students from Kindergarten to Class 12, as well as UPSC aspirants, through Amazon.in. This partnership, formalized through a Letter of Engagement (LoE), guarantees that NCERT books will be available at Maximum Retail Price (MRP) across all serviceable pin codes in India, while ensuring that students have access to genuine learning material and resources.

Through this collaboration, Amazon and NCERT are focused on supporting students’ educational needs by ensuring the availability and door-step delivery of current and accurate textbooks to all serviceable pin codes of India.

"Quality education and ease of living are essential for building a strong and developed nation. This collaboration between NCERT and Amazon India is a step towards ensuring that students and educators have access to genuine, affordable resources that will not only help them in their academic journey but also enhance their overall ease of living. By making NCERT textbooks available through Amazon.in, we are enabling millions of students across India to pursue their education without barriers and with greater convenience,” said Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Government of India.

“Amazon is trusted by millions of Indians across the country every day for making essential products easily accessible, and we believe that quality education should be no exception. By ensuring that genuine NCERT textbooks are available at fair prices, Amazon is playing its part in building a more transparent and reliable educational ecosystem. This effort will make it easier for students, parents, and educators to access the resources they need, supporting their learning journey without compromise.” said Saurabh Srivastava- Vice President, Categories, Amazon India.

In addition to serving individual customers, Amazon.in will work with NCERT to simplify bulk ordering for government agencies and schools, making it easier for institutions to procure large volumes of textbooks. To support this, NCERT has appointed designated distribution vendors who will work with sellers on Amazon.in to ensure timely and efficient deliveries.

To further support this initiative, a dedicated NCERT Bookstore has been set up on Amazon.in, offering the full range of textbooks in one easily accessible location at no additional cost to consumers. This partnership between Amazon India and NCERT aims to build a more transparent and trustworthy educational ecosystem. Together, Amazon and NCERT are working to ensure that quality education resources are within reach for millions of learners nationwide.

Disclaimer: The deals, offers and discounts displayed on Amazon.in are provided by the respective sellers or brands. Amazon.in is an online marketplace and the word store refers to a storefront with selection offered by seller.

Read our terms and conditions here