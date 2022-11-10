Andhra Pradesh: Third phase counselling for admissions into IITs from November 14

The list of eligible candidates in the third round of counseling (Phase-3) for the academic year 2022-23 in IIITs under Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Andhra Pradesh has been released. There are a total of 4,400 seats including EWS quota in Idupulapaya, Ongole, Nuzividu and Srikakulam campuses. But about 44,208 people have applied for these seats. In the two counselings conducted so far, 266 seats (including 40 seats in NCC quota and 20 seats in sports quota) are left.



VC Professor KC Reddy said that counseling will be conducted at Nuzividu IIIT on November 14 for all four campuses. He said that the candidates appearing for the phase 3 counseling can download the call letter from the official website.

It is known that the classes for the students who have already secured the seats have started from October 17 in the total six-year course along with the two-year PUC and four-year BTech courses. The full details can be checked on the official website.